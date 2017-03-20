Manila Times columnist Rigoberto Tiglao says Rappler got its data on the PNP's war on drugs wrong. He's wrong.

Manila Times columnist Rigoberto Tiglao accused Rappler of publishing wrong data on the number of Filipinos killed in the Philippine National Police's (PNP) war on drugs.

Tiglao, as expected, made his own "analysis" based on wrong information and through biased eyes. (READ MORE: Debunking lies about Rappler)

Here are the facts:

FACT 1. The first time that the PNP used "deaths under investigation" (DUI) was after the government came under attack for the killings in its war on drugs in the 2nd half of 2016. The term DUI was the PNP's way of categorizing deaths in the war on drugs that police officials could not explain because they were outside "legitimate police operations."

FACT 2. The PNP has never used DUIs in the past to classify deaths related to all crimes. It's a puzzle Tiglao does not know this.

FACT 3. BantayKrimen.com, a database maintained by the PNP which documents individual crime incidents, does not even have a DUI category.

FACT 4. The PNP only releases total DUI numbers at any given time, without breaking them down. The DUI total sent by the PNP to media from July 1, 2016 to January 9, 2017 stood at 3,603 – a number that's much smaller than the total number of murdered individuals from July to December 2016 of BantayKrimen, which stood at 9,167.

FACT 5. DUI, based on PNP data available to the public, is obviously a subset of total murders.

FACT 6. There are many more unreported deaths in the war on drugs. We know this from the many hours that our news team has been spending on the streets, pounding the graveyard beat in the last 8 months.

Last week, the PNP apparently clarified that its DUI numbers now cover all crimes.

What the ex-journalist and Arroyo apologist Tiglao should have done was to verify this claim and do his own legwork or, if he can't, research his way through Google. But Tiglao is out to get Rappler. And that's the only explanation for his series of fake news about us. – Rappler.com