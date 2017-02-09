You can make a difference in the fight against climate change. Be informed and take a stand

MANILA, Philippines – Climate change is here.

If you think it doesn’t concern you, you’re wrong. As one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, the Philippines bears the brunt of its effects.

Greenhouse gas emissions contribute to climate change, and coal is one of the major sources of those emissions. That’s why there’s a growing trend in the world to shift from coal to renewable energy.

Check out the videos below to find out the real price we pay for using coal, how our energy policies compare with those of other nations, and the steps we need to take to mitigate climate change.

You can help make a difference. Find out what you can do by visiting www.rappler.com/brandrap/climateactionph. – Rappler.com

Why it's time to act on climate change

Climate change is here and it's affecting the way we live. We must take a stand.

How much do we really pay for coal energy?

It's not reflected in our electric bills but we're paying a high price for using coal energy.

PH lags behind many countries in climate action

Here’s how the country compares with others in renewable energy development and climate change mitigation.

Script by Jules Matabuena ('Why it's time to act on climate change')

Video editing by Jaene Zaplan ('Why it's time to act on climate change')

Animation by Janina Malinis ('How much do we really pay for coal energy?' and 'PH lags behind many countries in climate action')