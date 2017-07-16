Beyond convenience, the ride-sharing app has offered life-changing opportunities for these Filipinos.

MANILA, Philippines – Can you still imagine life without Uber?

The ride sharing app gave passengers an alternative solution against traffic. But beyond convenience, it also offered life-changing opportunities. The stories below are some examples.

On his own terms

Edgardo Rovillos is a single father. Day and night, he drives along the roads of Manila as an Uber partner.

"Nag-start ako noong December, kasi yung yung time na yon critical na sakin. Di ko na alam saan hahanap ng pang-gastos, kasi graduating na anak ko. Pagmamaneho lang talaga kasi yung alam ko. Yun lang siguro ang talent ko na hindi mawawala sa akin.”

(I became an Uber partner last December, as it was a critical time in my life. I didn't know how I could earn enough for expenses because my son was also graduating. Driving was the only thing I know how to do well. It’s the only talent I have that nobody can take away from me.)

Despite having to work odd hours, Uber also gave Edgardo the power to manage his own time. He built his driving routine around his son. He says that his son is his inspiration and motivation to drive until the wee hours of the morning.

Edgardo is happy that he has more time to bond with his son while earning enough money to put him through school.

No time wasted

Rayzy Nufable is a busy mother of two. Uber, she says, has helped her juggle all of her responsibilities.

Her time with her kids is the most important part of her day, but she struggles with getting home early because of traffic.

“Magmula noong nagkaroon ng Uber, sobrang nakatulong sakin. I'm sure na makaka-uwi kaagad ako sa mga anak ko, which is very important to me."

(Uber has been a great help to me ever since. I’m certain that I can always get home to my kids on time.)

She recalls a particular incident when her 10-year-old, Niccolo, got into an accident at school while she was at work. Thanks to the reliability – and compassion – of her Uber driver, she reached her son at the fastest possible time.

