Listen to their own spin of the classic song "Perfect", originally by True Faith for this week’s Rappler Live Jam session.

Published 3:52 PM, August 01, 2017 In Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines – After launching her self-titled album last June, Tippy Dos Santos is returning to Rappler’s HQ with up-and-coming rapper, Curtismith on Wednesday, August 2.

Known for her collaborations with other OPM acts, Tippy’s most notable work is her 2013 nostalgia hit with Sam Concepcion “Dati” ─ which won the grand prize for the PhilPop music fest.

Meanwhile, Mito Fabie aka Curtismith has worked on critically-acclaimed tracks with other OPM artists like CRWN, Beat Sampras, and Similar Objects. His latest EP “Failing Forward” speaks about youth, growing and owning up.

The two young artists will pair up to perform their latest collaboration with Jollibee ─ reimagining the OPM classic by True Faith “Perfect” with Tippy’s pop vocals and Curtismith’s lyrical flow.

Catch the perfect night cap with Rappler Live Jam session with Tippy and Curtismith tomorrow, August 2 and win Jollibee gift certificates. Bookmark fb.com/rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com