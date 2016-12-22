Rappler correspondent wins Asean-wide photo contest

Baguio-based Mauricio Victa is the only Filipino photographer among the top 5 winners in the Asean-One Community Photo Contest

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler correspondent photographer Mauricio Victa got the 3rd prize in the Asean-wide photo contest recently sponsored by the Vietnam Journalist Association.

Baguio-based Victa was the only Filipino photographer among the top 5 winners in the Asean-One Community Photo Contest.

His photo of two beaming Ilocano farmers carrying their rice harvest on their head was a 3rd prize winner with two others.

His other photo – dancing Ifugao warriors – was also among the Top 10 winners.

Victa will personally receive the award in Hanoi, Vietnam, on December 28, said Ho Quang Loi, vice president of the VJA and general secretary of the Confederation of Asean Journalists.

First prize went to Mongkolchai Panyatrkul of Thairath Newspaper for his picture of the Songkran Festival.

Nguyen Hiru Dinh of the Kien Giang Journalists Association got the second prize for a photo of the Sene Dolta ceremony picture of the Khmer people. – Rappler.com