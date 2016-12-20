UPCAT 2017 results released

(UPDATED) More than 1,500 examinees passed the 2017 University of the Philippines College Admission Test

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The University of the Philippines (UP) System released on Tuesday, December 20, the results of the 2017 UP College Admission Test (UPCAT).

For 2017, 1,591 examinees passed the entrance examinations administered on September 18, 2016. (READ: K to 12 effect: UP lists smallest number of UPCAT passers)

The number of students taking the exam has dropped in recent years due to the implementation of the K-12 program. In 2015, less than 10,000 students took the test, compared to the 87,000 exam takers in 2014.

View the results in the UPCAT website here. You may also check it in the mirror site. – Rappler.com