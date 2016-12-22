Friday rerouting for MMFF Parade of Stars

P. Burgos, Taft Avenue and N. Lopez will be among those affected

MANILA, Philippines - A number of roads will be affected beginning 1 pm on Friday, December 23, during the Metro Manila Film Festival's Parade of Stars.

According to the Manila Police District's Traffic Enforcement Unit, the affected roads will include the stretch of P. Burgos from Finance Road to N. Lopez Street, the northbound lane of Taft Ave from Ayala Boulevard to N. Lopez, and the stretch of N. Lopez from San Marcelino Street to P. Burgos Street.

The rerouting plans through areas the parade will pass through are as follows:

All vehicles going to McArthur & Quezon Bridge coming from Taft Avenue shall turn right Ayala, left C. Palanca to Quiapo Ilalim or take P. Casal to Legarda to point of destination.

PUJs travelling northbound lane of Taft Ave. going to Quiapo shall turn right Ayala Blvd., left C. Palanca to point of destination.

PUJs going to Divisoria area intending to utilize Jones Bridge shall turn left Finance Rd. straight to P. Burgos, right Bonifacio Drive to Anda Circle, right A. Soriano to Muelle del Rio St., right Postal Road to Jones Bridge to point of destination.

All buses coming from eastern part of Manila particularly G-Liner/RRCG utilizing Legarda shall turn right Palanca St., to Quiapo Ilalim to point of origin.

All buses coming from Taft Avenue going to Fairview shall turn right U.N Ave., up to Otis, left Nagtahan and go straight Lacson Ave., right España Blvd. to point of origin.

All buses coming southern part of Manila (Las Pinas, Alabang, Laguna & Cavite) utilizing Taft Avenue shall turn right U.N Ave., right San Marcelino to point of origin.

Other vehicles coming from Ma. Orosa/Roxas Blvd. intending to take Jones Bridge to Divisoria shall take Bonifacio Drive- Anda Circle to A. Soriano to Muelle del Rio (Pasig River side), right Postal Road to Jones Bridge to point of destination.

