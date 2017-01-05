CSC calls for applications for March civil service exams

PRESS RELEASE: Deadline for submission of applications for the March 12 CSE-PPT is on January 20

This is a press release from the Civil Service Commission.

MANILA, Philippines – The deadline for the submission of applications for the March 12 Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) has been extended to January 20, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) announced.

January 13 was the original deadline.

The CSC reminds interested individuals to file their applications early because the acceptance of applications is on a first-come, first-served basis. It also says that the application process shall be closed any time before the deadline if the CSC Regional/Field Office has already reached the target number of applicants.

The CS examinations are open to Filipino citizens, regardless of educational attainment, who are at least 18 years old at the time of filing of application, and have not taken the same level of examination within 3 months before the examination date. Those who failed the October 2016 exam may take the March 2017 exam.

Interested applicants must complete the following requirements:

Properly accomplished application form (CS Form No. 100, Revised September 2016, available at any CSC Regional/Field Office, and downloadable from the CSC website) 4 pieces of ID pictures photos taken not more than 3 months ago: Passport sized (4.5 cm x 3.5 cm), in white background, showing the applicant’s bare face (without eye glasses or any accessory that may cover facial features), and with hand-held and written name tag legibly showing the applicant’s signature over printed full name Original and photocopy of any of the following valid (not expired) IDs: Driver’s License, Passport, PRC License, SSS ID, GSIS ID (UMID), current Company/Office ID, current School ID, Postal ID, BIR ID, PhilHealth ID, Barangay ID, Voter’s ID, Police Clearance/Police Clearance Certificate, or NBI Clearance If the ID card has no indicated date of birth, original and photocopy of birth certificate issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority (formerly National Statistics Office), or the Local Civil Registry printed on security paper

The CSC stressed that applicants must personally submit their applications at the CSC Regional Office (CSC RO), or at any of the CSC RO’s Field Offices, where they intend to take the examination. Examination fee for both levels of examination is P500. – Rappler.com