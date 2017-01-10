605 out of 1,150 passed the December 2016 Dentist Licensure Examination (Written Phase) and 609 out of 613 passed the Dentist Licensure Examination (Practical Phase).

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday, January 10 that 605 out of 1,150 passed the December 2016 Dentist Licensure Examination (Written Phase) and 609 out of 613 passed the Dentist Licensure Examination (Practical Phase) given by the Board of Dentistry in Manila this January 2017.

The members of the Board of Dentistry who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Rannier F. Reyes, Officer-In- Charge; Dr. Gloria M. Bumanlag, Dr. Melinda L. Garcia, Dr. Roberto M. Tajonera and Dr. Maria Jona D. Godoy, Members.

The results were released in two working days after the last day of examination.

From January 17 to January 19, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, 2 pieces passport size picture (colored with white background and complete name tag) and 2 sets of documentary stamps. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

–Rappler.com