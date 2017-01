Interested parties may request for satellite registration activities in their area in preparation for the 2017 barangay and SK polls, says the Comelec

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) released a schedule of satellite or offsite voters' registration in Metro Manila, in preparation for the 2017 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

Interested parties may also request for satellite registration activities in their area, said the Comelec, to ensure wider voter participation.

They should write a letter of request to the Election Officer in their city/municipality/district, stating the proposed schedule and venue of the satellite registration. They can schedule between January 2 and April 29, 2017 (except April 13 and 14), Mondays to Saturdays, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Here are some reminders from the Comelec when making such request:

The number of prospective applicants in the proposed venue should be not less than 200.

The proposed public or private building for the venue should also not be owned, leased, or occupied as residence by any incumbent city/municipality/barangay official or any person related to them within the 4th civil degree of consanguinity or affinity, or by a leader of any political party.

The venue should also not be in any building or surrounding premises under the control of a political party or religious organization.

The requesting party shall provide the transportation of voter registration machines, forms/supplies, and Comelec personnel.

The list of satellite voters' registration areas below is from the Comelec Office of the Regional Election Director, National Capital Region, as of January 18, 2017.

Las Piñas City

January 21 Barangay Hall, Barangay Manuyo Dos February 4 Barangay Hall, Barangay Pulang Lupa Uno February 11 Barangay Hall, Barangay Almanza Uno February 18 Barangay Hall, Barangay Pulang Lupa Dos February 25 Barangay Hall, Barangay Pilar

Makati City, 1st District

January 20 and 21 Barangay Hall, Barangay San Lorenzo February 11 Barangay Hall, Barangay Forbes Park

Makati City, 2nd District

January 21 and March 25 Barangay Hall, Barangay Comembo January 28 and March 18 Barangay Pitogo

Manila, 2nd District

February 1 and 2 Barangay Hall, Barangay 260, Benavidez St, Tondo February 6 and 7 Covered Court, Barangay 172, Gapan cor. Earnshaw Sts, Tondo

Manila, 3rd District

January 26, 27 and 28 Barangay Hall, Barangay 353 February 3 and 4 Barangay Hall, Barangay San Nicolas February 9, 10 and 11 Barangay Hall, Barangay 373 February 16, 17 and 18 Barangay Hall, Barangay 310 February 23 and 24 Barangay Hall, Barangay 390 February 25 Barangay Hall, Barangay 306 March 16, 17 and 18 Barangay Hall, Barangay 282 March 30 and 31 and April 1 Barangay Day Care Center, Barangay 386

Manila, 6th District

January 12, 13 and 14 Barangay 598, Sta Mesa January 20 and 21 Barangay Covered Court of Barangay 631, Sta Mesa, Manila

(for Barangays 631, 632, 633, 634, 635 and 636)

Marikina City

February 11 Barangay Hall, Barangay Concepcion Dos

Muntinlupa City

April 9 Bulwagang Pambarangay ng Bayanan

Navotas City

January 21 Barangay Hall, Barangay North Bay Boulevard North January 28 Barangay Hall, Barangay North Bay Boulevard South

Parañaque City

March 17 and 18 Barangay Gymnasium, Barangay Marcelo Green March 24 and 25 Waltermart Sucat Branch, Barangay San Isidro

Pasig City, 1st District

January 13 and 14 Barangay Hall, Barangay Ugong January 20 and 21 Barangay Hall, Barangay Bambang January 27 Clubhouse, Valle Verde 1, Barangay Ugong January 28 Valle Verde 5 Cabanas, Barangay Ugong February 4 Renaissance 200 Meralco Ave, Barangay Ugong

Pateros

January 28 Barangay Hall, Barangay Sto Rosario February 18 Barangay Hall, Barangay San Pedro February 25 Barangay Hall, Barangay Sta Ana March 4 Barangay Hall, Barangay San Roque

Quezon City, 1st District

January 21 Barangay Hall, Barangay San Jose

Quezon City, 2nd District

January 27 and 28 Barangay Hall, Barangay Payatas

Quezon City, 3rd District

January 21 Barangay Hall, Barangay Duyan-Duyan January 28 Barangay Hall of Barangay Blue Ridge A

(for Barangays Blue Ridge A & B) February 3 Barangay Hall, Barangay White Plains February 10 and 11 Barangay Hall, Barangay San Roque February 17 and 18 Barangay Hall, Barangay Socorro February 24 Barangay Hall, Barangay Libis

Quezon City, 4th District

January 9 and 10 Barangay Hall, Barangay Damayang Lagi January 25 and 26 Barangay Hall, Barangay San Isidro February 1 and 2 Barangay Hall, Barangay Teachers Village West February 6 and 7 Barangay Hall, Barangay Sto. Niño February 8 and 9 Barangay Hall, Barangay Santol February 15 and 16 Barangay Hall, Barangay Pinyahan February 20 and 21 Barangay Hall, Barangay Botocan February 22 and 23 Barangay Hall, Barangay San Vicente February 27 and 28 Barangay Hall, Barangay Don Manuel March 20 and 21 Barangay Hall, Barangay Sikatuna

Quezon City, 5th District

January 20 and April 22 Barangay Hall, Barangay North Fairview January 21 and February 3 Barangay Hall, Barangay Greater Lagro January 27 Barangay Hall, Barangay Pasong Putik Proper January 28 and February 10 Barangay Hall, Barangay Kaligayahan February 4 and 17 Barangay Hall, Barangay San Agustin February 18 and March 3 Barangay Hall, Barangay Novaliches Proper February 22 and 24 Barangay Hall, Barangay Santa Monica February 25 and March 10 Barangay Hall, Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon March 4 and 17 Barangay Hall, Barangay Capri March 11 and 24 Barangay Hall, Barangay Gulod March 18 and 31 Barangay Hall, Barangay San Bartolome March 25 and April 7 Barangay Hall, Barangay Santa Lucia April 1 and 21 Barangay Hall, Barangay Bagbag April 8 Barangay Hall, Barangay Fairview

Quezon City, 6th District

January 21 Barangay Hall, Barangay Unang Sigaw January 28 Barangay Hall, Barangay Sangandaan February 3 Barangay Hall, Barangay Balon Bato February 4 Barangay Hall, Barangay Talipapa February 10 and 11 Barangay Hall, Barangay Tandang Sora March 17 and 18 Barangay Hall, Barangay Sauyo

Valenzuela City, 1st District

January 21 and 28 3S Center, Barangay Bignay

Valenzuela City, 2nd District

January 19 and 20 Barangay Hall, Barangay Marulas January 25 and 26 Barangay Hall, Barangay Paso de Blas February 2 and 3 Barangay Hall, Barangay Karuhatan February 9 and 10 Barangay Hall, Barangay Gen. T. De Leon February 15 and 16 Barangay Hall 3S, Barangay Ugong February 23 and 24 Barangay Hall, Barangay Mapulang Lupa March 1 and 2 Old Barangay Hall, Barangay Bagbaguin March 9 and 10 Barangay Hall, Barangay Maysan March 16 and 17 Barangay Hall 3S, Barangay Parada

– Rappler.com