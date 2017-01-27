Paghilom organizers believe that Cavite has the potential to become a major art hub

Artists, theologians, teachers and cultural workers in Cavite unite to stage PAGHILOM, the first arts festival in the province that will run from January to March 2017.

The festival carries the theme Paghilom, literally meaning healing or renewal. Paghilom alludes to art and its production as transformative acts necessary to cure individuals, communities, and society of its maladies.

“The festival aims to foster a spirit of community among artists. We’ve invited artists and cultural workers from different generations, disciplines and backgrounds to collaborate on this meaningful project which hopefully will stir more interest in local art,” said Henry Ancanan, Paghilom Co-convenor and member of the Pito-pito Art Group. More than 100 artists are expected to participate in the festival.

Paghilom organizers believe that Cavite has the potential to become a major art hub, and be known like the cities of Antipolo and Baguio for its vibrant and thriving art community. The province of Cavite is already home to many of the country’s leading contemporary artists, some of whom will be featured in the festival such as Clairelynn Uy, Lirio Salvador, Lito Mondejar and the street art group CVTY Collective.

The Paghilom Arts Camp and Festival in Cavite coincides with the celebration of the National Arts Month this February. The festival consists of three main events: the art exhibits Pamana and Sintomas, and a 3-day arts camp.

Pamana, an exhibit by 25 Cavite-based artists, kicks off the Paghilom festival. It is a thematic group exhibit that will run from January 30 to March 11 at the Museo De La Salle in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Following Pamana is Sintomas, a traveling exhibit in partnership with SM Malls. Sintomas opens on February 7 in SM City Dasmariñas, and will then move to SM City Trece Martires on February 13, SM City Rosario on February 20, SM City Bacoor on February 27, and finally at SM City Molino on March 6.

The main event of Paghilom is a 3-day arts camp at the Union Theological Seminary (UTS) in Dasmariñas, Cavite from February 9 to 11. This camp will include art talks, workshops, improvisation jamming, film screenings, and will end with a concert led by local musicians including ecstatic guitarist Bobby Balingit.

All events are FREE and open to the public.

Paghilom is spearheaded by the Santahanan Artist Residency Program at the UTS and co-organized by ARTLETICS. Inc., Center for the Arts, Liturgy and Music (CALM), Museo De La Salle, Pito-pito Art Group, Espasyo Siningdikato, Cavite Filmmakers Association, Cavite Young Writers Association, Kulay Cavite, CVTY Collective, Cavite Studies Center and the Bangan Project.

The Paghilom Arts Festival is supported by the Provincial Government of Cavite, the Dasmariñas City Government, and the Department of Tourism. - Rappler.com/Press Release