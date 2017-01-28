Applicants for senior high school and college admission can view the results of the strand or program they qualified for online

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) released on Saturday, January 28, the results of the UST Entrance Test (USTET) administered in 2016.

Applicants for senior high school and college admission can view the results of the strand or program they qualified for online, as the university's Office for Admission (OFAD) will no longer provide a hard copy of the results.

The OFAD posted general instructions and reminders on its website for successful applicants and applicants who are on the waiting list.

Did you pass the USTET? Enter your applicant number and surname here to find out. – Rappler.com

Exam taker image from Shutterstock