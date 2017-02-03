The class of O2017 from the Ateneo de Manila Senior High School presents Something Scary, an event where you run not just for fun, but also for survival

[Editor's Note: The following announcement is from the class of O2017 from the Ateneo de Manila Senior High School]

MANILA, Philippines – Tired of your usual fun run? Looking for something different?

The class of O2017 from the Ateneo de Manila Senior High School presents Something Scary, an event where you run not just for fun, but also for survival. Runners will be grouped into teams of 15, and each team will attempt to survive the night against all there is on the 3-kilometer track. The track is divided into four areas, each having a different theme.

Sign-up with your friends for a cheaper ticket price or take on the challenge with complete strangers! Either way, each team will have a chance at winning a grand prize of P15,000!

As a part of the school’s annual Katipunan Fund Drive, all the proceeds of the event will benefit Ateneo’s Tulong-Dunong program, aiding calamity victims, Jesuit missions, and hundreds of public school students from partnered schools.

Register now at tinyurl.com/SomethingScaryKFD.

For any inquiries or concerns, contact Luca Cu-Unjieng at (0917) 563 3746 or Konni Delos Reyes at (0917) 829 8355 or (0912) 580 7498.