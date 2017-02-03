UP Diliman alum tops the January 2017 Architect Licensure Examination

This is an announcement from the PRC

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission announced on Friday, February 3, that 919 out of 1,595 passed the Architect Licensure Examination given by the Board of Architecture headed by its Chairman, Arch. Robert S. Sac with two other members, Arch. Fidel Jose R. Siapno and Arch. Robert M. Mirafuente. The examination was held in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Legazpi last January 27 and 29, 2017.

The results were released in 5 working days after the last day of examination.

The top performing school in the January 2017 Architect Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the January 2017 Architect Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

From February 13 to February 17, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Notice of admission

Duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the mass oathtaking of the successful examinees in the said licensure examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com