This is a press release from the De La Salle University - Manila

MANILA, Philippines – The Bienvenido N. Santos Creative Writing Center of De La Salle University -n Manila (DLSU) is inviting writers to submit their application for the 17th IYAS La Salle National Writers’ Workshop, which will be held on April 24 – 27, 2017 at the European Documentation Centre, Henry Sy Sr. Hall, DLSU-Manila. The IYAS La Salle National Writers’ Workshop this year is in collaboration with the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC), and supported by the DLSU Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation. The workshop director is Marjorie Evasco, and the project coordinators are Raymundo Pandan, Jr. and Shirley Lua.

The workshop fellowship screening committee accepts creative work in Hiligaynon, Cebuano, Filipino and English. Fellowships are awarded by genre and by language. Creative writing entries that explore the problematic human relations with the environment will be given preference for these fellowships. Ten applicants will be chosen for the workshop fellowships, which will include transportation subsidy and board and lodging (for non-Metro Manila based fellows).

For workshop fellowship applications to be considered, the following requirements must be complied with:

Submit original work in only one chosen literary genre and language: either 6 poems, 2 short stories, or 2 one-act plays. Send works in 2 computer-encoded hard copies, font size 12 pts., double-spaced. Include in the folio a page that would have the applicant’s complete mailing and electronic contact address, contact number, and a short resume. Mail by March 6, 2017 the hard copies and all requirements to Dr. Marjorie Evasco, Iyas La Salle National Writers’ Workshop Director, c/o Bienvenido N. Santos Creative Writing Center, De La Salle University, 2401 Taft Avenue, Malate, Manila 0922.

For inquiries, please call BNSCWC (632) 5244611 local 233; email bnscwc@dlsu.edu.ph or iyas17workshop@gmail.com. – Rappler.com