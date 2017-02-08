Check the full list of passers of the Physical and Occupational Therapist board exam

This is an announcement from the PRC

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission announced Wednesday, February 8 that 512 out of 856 passed the Physical Therapist Licensure Examination and 128 out of 185 passed the Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy in the cities of Manila and Cebu this February 2017.

The members of the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy who gave the licensure examinations are Pollyana G. Escano, Chairman; Raul G. Agustin, Bernadette M. Reyes, Delia R. Pabalan and Rolland Lyle D. Duque, Members.

The results were released in 2 working days from the last day of examinations.

Physical Therapist Licensure Examination

The top performing schools in the February 2017 Physical Therapist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the February 2017 Physical Therapist Licensure Examination are the following:

Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination

The top performing schools in the February 2017 Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the 7 highest places in the February 2017 Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers for both exams:

Ptot0217 Alpha by Rappler Philippines on Scribd

From February 20 to February 24, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Notice of admission

Notice of admission duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com