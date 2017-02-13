478 out of 1,210 passed the Master Plumber Licensure Examination this February 2017

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 478 out of 1,210 passed the Master Plumber Licensure Examination given by the Board for Master Plumbers in Manila, Baguio and Iloilo this February 2017.

The members of the Board for Master Plumbers who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Valentino M. Mangila, Chairman; Engr. Pedrito D. Camilet, Jr. and Arch. Prospero A. Abellano, Members.

The results were released in two (2) working days after the last day of examination.

The top performing school in the February 2017 Master Plumber Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the

February 2017 Master Plumber Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Mplm0217 Alpha by Rappler Philippines on Scribd

From February 17 to February 20, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Notice of admission,

duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal,

2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com