Bookmark this page to watch the various performances on the second night of #UPFair2017!

MANILA, Philippines – Catch Filipino bands like Imago, Moonstar 88, Oh Flamingo!, Ang Bandang Shirley, and more on Wednesday night, February 15 at the UP Fair!

Rappler's civic engagement arm, MovePH, and UP Music Circle partnered for a fun and equally engaging Haraya: UP Fair Wednesday. For the first time in UP Fair history, the performances will be livestreamed on social media.

The theme for the week-long UP Fair “Sabayan Ang Beat” is a play of words. "Sabayan" means patronizing mainstream and indie original Pinoy music (OPM) while expressing one’s self. "Sa Bayan," on one hand, means looking back at the advocacies uniting the university as a free community.

Here's the line up of performances for Wednesday, February 15.

This same beats will be championed at the #NotOnMyWatch photo booth, a part of MovePH’s advocacy campaign to commend good governance, and to fight corrupt practices and activities in government agencies.

UP Fair participants are be encouraged to contribute pledges to fight corruption. Those who give pledges will have the chance to win smartphones and #NotOnMyWatch shirts.

"Hope in a Bottle" will also be available for purchase at the booth. The earnings will be donated to help fund the construction and improvement of classrooms in various locations around the country.

See you at the UP Fair! – Rappler.com