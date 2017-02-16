Drop by the MovePH booth at the UP sunken garden on Thursday, February 16, for a fun and equally engaging Elements: UP Fair Thursday

MANILA, Philippines – Do you hate corruption? Do you believe the country needs a genuine Freedom of Information (FOI) law?

Catch Filipino bands Sud, Hale, Silent Sanctuary, Lunar Lights, SpongeCola and many more.

Every day, the UP Fair carries an advocacy that is aligned with their week-long theme "Sabayan Ang Beat," a play of words. "Sabayan" means patronizing mainstream and indie original Pinoy music (OPM) while expressing one’s self. "Sa Bayan," on one hand, means looking back at the advocacies uniting the university as a free community.

Rappler's civic engagement arm, MovePH, and UP JPIA partnered for the Thursday event to push for greater transparency in government processes and fight against corruption. For the first time in UP Fair history, the performances will also be livestreamed on social media.

Here's the line up of performances for Thursday, February 16.

Help us fight corruption!

These same beats will be championed at the #NotOnMyWatch photo booth, a part of MovePH’s advocacy campaign to commend good governance, and to fight corrupt practices and activities in government agencies.

UP Fair participants are be encouraged to contribute pledges to fight corruption. Those who give pledges will have the chance to win smartphones and #NotOnMyWatch shirts.

"Hope in a Bottle" will also be available for purchase at the booth. The earnings will be donated to help fund the construction and improvement of classrooms in various locations around the country.

See you at the UP Fair! – Rappler.com