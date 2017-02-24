This year's theme is The Malay World: Connecting the Past to the Present

This is a press release from Project Saysay.

The International Council for Historical and Cultural Cooperation-Southeast Asia (ICHCC-SEA), a consortium of the Philippine Historical Association (PHA), the Malaysian Historical Society (PSM), and the Society of Indonesian Historians (MSI), invites everyone to submit paper proposal to the 4th ICHCC-SEA and the 2017 Annual Conference of the Philippine Historical Association to be held on

14-16 September 2017

at Manila Hotel (1st Day) and De La Salle University, Manila. With the theme THE MALAY WORLD: CONNECTING THE PAST TO THE PRESENT, the 4th ICHCC-SEA and the 2017 PHA Annual Conference shall have the following objectives:

1. Determine the state of historical studies in the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia.

2. Identify regional trends in historical and related research: methods, topics and perspectives.

3. Recognize Filipino historians and scholars doing research on Malaysia and Indonesia, and their interconnections with the Philippines.

4. Recognize foreign scholars doing historical research on the Philippines.

5. Enrich historical education.

6. Provide a venue for collaboration and networking among scholars.

7. Make historical research relevant to contemporary needs.

SCOPE OF SUB-THEMES

Individual and Panel Proposals on the following sub-themes are welcome:

• New Perspectives on Southeast Asian Pasts

• ASEAN: Challenges and Prospects

• Conjunctions in the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia

• Cultural Heritage

• Economic Developments

• Environment and Society

• Faith, Religion, and Philosophy in History

• Historical Education

• History in Literature, Film, Media and Arts

• Law and Politics

• Oral History

• Rural and Urban Life

• Social Transformation

• Terrorism and Counter Terrorism

• Trends in Historiography

• Women in History

GUIDELINES ON REGISTRATION, PAPER SUBMISSION AND PRESENTATION

Please visit the PHA website for the guidelines on registration, paper submission and presentation at

.

Abstracts submission deadline and screening

1 May 2017

Notification of acceptance and revisions

15 May 2017

Deadline of pre-registration

30 July 2017

Submission of full papers

31 July 2017

Cancellation/refund of registration

31 July 2017

E-presentation submission deadline

31 August 2017

Conference proper

14-16 September 2017

SUBMISSION OF ABSTRACTS

A 250 to 300 word abstract may be submitted in English or Filipino to the screening committee through

. Please include no more than five key words and a one-page bio-note with a recent photo. Abstracts and bio-notes must be electronically received by the Screening Committee on or before

1 May 2017

.

REGISTRATION RATES

Days 1-3

Pre-Registered Rate: Php 4,500.00 ($ 90.00 US)

Regular Rate: Php 5,000.00 ($ 100.00 US)

Days 1-2

Pre-Registered: Php 4,500.00 ($ 90.00 US)

Regular: Php 4,050.00 ($ 81.00 US)

Days 2-3

Pre-Registered: Php 2,500.00 ($ 50.00 US)

Regular: Php 2,250.00 ($ 45.00 US)

Day 1 only

Pre-Registered: Php 3,000.00 ($ 60.00 US)

Regular: Php 2,700.00 ($ 54.00 US)

Day 2 only

Pre-Registered: Php 1,500.00 ($ 30.00 US)

Regular: Php 1,350.00 ($27.00 US)

*20% discount for paper readers

The International Council for Historical and Cultural Cooperation-Southeast Asia (ICHCC-SEA) is a consortium composed of the Philippine Historical Association (PHA), the Malaysian Historical Society (PSM), and the Society of Indonesian Historians (MSI) that was created in 2015. ICHCC-SEA conferences have been held in Manila (2015, 2017), Bukittinggi (2015), and Kuala Lumpur (2016).

The 4th ICHCC-SEA and the 2017 PHA Annual Conference are supported by the De La Salle University, DLSU College of Liberal Arts, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, and the Philippine Social Science Council.

Project Saysay is the official social media platform of the conferences. - Rappler.com/Press Release