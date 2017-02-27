Maralitang Inamorato stages Pluwent at the PGH Science Hall on April 1, 2 pm and 6 pm

This is a press release

MANILA, Philippines – Maralitang Inamorato stages Pluwent at the PGH Science Hall on April 1, 2 pm and 6 pm.

Headaches like home

Directed and written by former child star Ryan ‘Atong’ Redillas, Pluwent is a play that underscores the value of family despite the myriad highs and lows of being in one.The story revolves around a group of Filipinos living under one roof in sunny California each with very distinct idiosyncrasies that keep them at a row and conflicted with one another. Very much like what it is in a typical household where heads fly, blood is spilled, and care always only implied.

Moreover, there will be dancing and singing, cursed karaoke, a lot of running, Christmas, and a split second of nudity. You will want to keep your eyes peeled.

Pluwent’s timeliness

With the unique brand of Filipino extroversion and humor, this play will have underscored our barbarism, punctuated our diversity, drawn out our charms, and highlighted our reasons for trudging on though hope desert us and care wear us down.

Pluwent is indeed timely as it tries to make sense of why we carry on and attempt to dream in the wake of pain and tragedy.

Where is Atong?

Ryan Redillas has been teaching in U.P. Manila for the past 10 years.He was Gawad Chancellor’s Artist of the Year in 2014. He also teaches in FEU.Throughout his stint he has supervised and directed many play productions such as Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Ibong Adarna, Pingkian and Nardo. – Rappler.com