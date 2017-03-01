The DLSU Rufino Campus, a 1,395-square-meter building, has 17 classrooms, an auditorium, a moot court, a library, and a prayer room

The following is a press release from De La Salle University.

True to its commitment to serve as a resource for church and nation, De La Salle University inaugurated its newest campus in Bonifacio Global City last February 18.

Formally named DLSU Rufino Campus, the 7-storey green building aims to get a 5-star rating from the Philippine Green Building Council’s Berde Rating System. The 1,395-square-meter building has 17 classrooms, an auditorium, a moot court, a library, and a prayer room.

The inauguration was graced by DLSU president Raymundo Suplido FSC, DLSU Board of Trustees member Charlie Rufino, whose family is a main donor for the project, and DLSU Board of Trustees chairman Edgar Chua. Representatives from the project team and the donors’ families were also present for the event.

The DLSU Rufino Campus is part of the university’s mission to make Lasallian education more accessible to young professionals in the burgeoning financial district. – Rappler.com/Press Release