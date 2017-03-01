[PRESS RELEASE] The 3-day music festival is free and open to the public

This is a press release from The Philippine High School for the Arts

LAGUNA, Philippines – The Philippine High School for the Arts (PHSA) announces the launch of the first Makiling Music Festival 2017 at the Bulwagang Sarimanok on March 5-7. The event features concerts, masterclasses and workshops. Everything is free and open to the public.

March 5 opens with the Young Musicians Concert featuring the Manila Symphony Junior Orchestra under the baton of Jeffrey Solares with Kirsten Fabellar (piano) and Monica Bacus (violin). Pianists Nathan Domagas and Jet Chong and violinists Micah Pecson and Ian Mora will be featured in “Hiraya”, a series of music recitals for the Grade 10 students.

The second day, March 6, starts with a Guitar Concert featuring Pongpat Pongpradit, Sornsek Srivipanon, Naoki Ikuta, Mai Guitar Quartet, Aaron Aguila, and Triple Fret. Sting Asistores (guitar) and Chirbee Dy (soprano) will be featured in the last series of Hiraya.

The last day, March 7, ends with the Alumni Concert featuring Gabby Paguirigan (piano) and Anna Migallos (soprano), to be immediately followed by the closing Chamber Music Concert featuring Renato Lucas (cello), Mariel Ilusorio (piano), Juan Muñoz (violin), April Misa (piano), Stefanie Quintin (soprano) and Grade 11 music students Alain de Asis (violin), Angel Esteban (viola), Marlee Pabico (guitar), Yvette Parcon (soprano), and Janna Peña (piano).

Aside from the concerts, there will be free masterclasses and workshops for violin, guitar, piano, voice, chamber music and jazz improvisation will be held within the three-day festival. These are open to the public and will be held in the afternoon.

For more details, kindly call Mr. Gino Misa and Ms. Jenine Malijan at 0495764100 or 09178663099.

Also, please visit the Makiling Music Festival Facebook page. – Rappler.com