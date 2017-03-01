Call for nominees for the Philippine Federation of Chemistry Societies' Shimadzu and Unilab Awards 2017

This is a press release from the Philippine Federation of Chemistry Societies.

The Philippine Federation of Chemistry Societies, in partnership with Shimadzu Philippines Corporation and United Laboraties, Inc., calls for nominations to the PFCS Shimadzu and PFCS Unilab Awards 2017.

The Philippine Federation of Chemistry Societies recognizes outstanding contributions to Chemistry through the Awards.

The awards aim to: 1. inspire the youth to take up chemistry; 2. recognize outstanding contribution of chemists to development of the discipline; and 3. recognize outstanding and exemplary contributions to society through chemistry.

The PFCS AWARDS will be given under 4 categories: 1. Chemistry Education (Secondary and Tertiary Levels), 2. Chemical Research, 3. Chemical Industry, and 4. Service to the Chemistry Profession.

The deadline for nomination is on 15 March 2017. Kindly send nominations to Ms. Marie Grace L. Insik (pfcessec@gmail.com). Winners will be awarded during the Philippine Chemistry Congress Banquet on May 31, 2017 at Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

The 2016 winners were:

Chemical Education – Secondary Level, Dr. Rochelle T. Papasin of Philippine Science High School Southern Mindanao Campus Chemical Education – Tertiary Level, Dr. Myrna S. Rodriguez of University of the Philippines, Los Baños Chemical Research - Dr. Relicardo M. Coloso, Scientist of the Nutrition and Feed Development Section, Aquaculture Department, Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Center (SEAFDEC) Chemical Industry - Ms. Ludivinia B. Avendaño, Quality and Process Manager, Region Quality Assurance of Zuellig Pharma Asia Pacific, and Service to the Chemistry Profession - Representative Victoria Isabel Noel and former representative Florencio Gabriel Noel of An-Waray* Party List for significant contribution to the upliftment of Chemistry in the Philippines being instrumental in the passage of the Chemistry Profession Act that was signed into law by the Philippine President in 2015.

– Rappler.com