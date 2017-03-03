Open Knowledge Philippines is set to hold the International Open Data Day on March 4, 2017 at Mapua Institute of Technology, Makati campus

The following is a press release from Open Knowledge Philippines:

You are invited to celebrate the International Open Data Day. This a global celebration of open data around the world.

In the Philippines, this will be organized by Open Knowledge Philippines, a local group and community of volunteers who believes in the advocacy of open data, and encourages the adoption of open data policies in the government, business, and civil society.

The global celebration will officially start on Saturday, March 4 2017, and will be held at Mapua Institute of Technology – Makati campus.

The program will be attended by invited speakers, special guests, supporters and friends in the civic and tech community with the students, faculty, administration of Mapua Makati. More than 100 people are estimated to join the event.

The following are the invited speakers and media partners:

Dr. Mahar Lagmay, Executive Director, Project NOAH - National Operational Assessment of Hazards, Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Open Data Philippines Team, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Integrated Government Philippines Project (iGovPhil) - DICT, DOST-ASTI Drupal Pilipinas - A local tech group who advocates Drupal platform Information System Security Association Philippines Rappler When In Manila

The Open Data Day 2017 will focus on the 4 key areas that we believe open data can solve:

Open research data

Tackling public money flows

Open data for the environment

Open data for human rights

The event timeline will be viewed and accessed on the Facebook community page for this event and on the Open Knowledge PH group.

See you on March 4! – Rappler.com/ Press Release