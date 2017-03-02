Congratulations to all the newly licensed medical technologists!

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,378 out of 3,216 passed the Medical Technologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medical Technology in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Zamboanga last February 2017.

The members of the Board of Medical Technology who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Marietta C. Baccay, Chairman; Ms. Marilyn R. Atienza and Ms. Marian M. Tantingco, Members.

The results were released in three (3) working days from the last day of examination.

From March 9 to March 14, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: Notice of admission, duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, 2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag) and 2 sets of documentary stamps Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

Those who failed to pass the board examination for Medical Technology but had obtained a general rating of at least 70% can register as Medical Laboratory Technician.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

