The awardees will be given the opportunity to share their best practices through lectures across the country

The following is a press release from the Metrobank Foundation, Inc.

The Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI) is pleased to announce that nominations for 2017 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos are now open. Ten (10) Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos composed of 4 teachers, 3 soldiers, and 3 police officers will be awarded and will receive a total of 10 million pesos worth of cash prizes plus a trophy, and a medallion.

The awardees will also be conferred the title “2017 Metrobank Foundation Fellows in Public Service” and will be given the opportunity to share their best practices through lectures across the country. The awardees will be honored during the Metrobank’s 55th anniversary celebration in September.

The formal announcement was made by MBFI president Aniceto Sobrepeña during the memorandum of agreement signing with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on January 25 at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City with the presence of AFP Vice Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Salvador Melchor Mison.

“Through the Metrobank Foundation Search for Outstanding Filipinos, we want to further highlight the overall contributions, inspiring stories of gallantry, innovations and sacrifices of modern day heroes and heighten general public’s appreciation of these professions and the institutions they represent,” said Sobrepeña.

Awardees will be selected under the following component Search programs — Search for Outstanding Teachers (SOT) in partnership with the Department of Education and Commission onHigher Education; The Outstanding Philippine Soldiers (TOPS) in partnership with the Rotary Club of Makati Metro (RCMM) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP); and Country’s Outstanding Police Officers in Service (COPS) in partnership with the Rotary Club of New Manila East (RCNME),PSBank, and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Through a nomination-based process, teachers, soldiers, and police officers who are eligible to join must have a minimum of 10 years of service with at least “very satisfactory” rating in the last 10 years.

Those who are set to retire must have at least 3 remaining years of service. Qualified elementary and secondary teachers must have completed academic requirements for Master’s Degree while Higher

Education teachers must have a doctorate degree. Qualified AFP commissioned officers (Captain to Colonel) must have completed a Bachelor’s Degree while AFP enlisted personnel (Corporal to Chief Master Sergeant) must have completed a High School degree. PNP commissioned officers (Police Inspector to Police Senior Superintendent) and non-commissioned officers (PO2 to SPO4) must havecompleted at least a Bachelor’s Degree. Nominees must have exhibited good moral character and must not have been charged guilty in any administrative or criminal case.

Nominations will be accepted by the MBFI Secretariat or can be submitted to the nearest Metrobank branch on or before March 24, 2017. For further inquiries, you may call telephone numbers (02) 898-8898, (02) 857-8757, (02) 945-7006 or mobile numbers 0956-873-4684 or 0933-522-4186. Please look for Dyan Tee or Neury Chan (SOT), Hero Hernandez (COPS), and Third Salang (TOPS). You may also send inquiries via email to oustandingfilipinos.mbfi@gmail.com. Nomination forms can be accessed through bit.ly/2017MBFIOF; www.mbfoundation.org.ph or through the Facebook page “Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos”. - Rappler.com/Press Release