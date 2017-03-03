[PRESS RELEASE] The deadline for submission of application is on March 27

This is a press release from CAAP

MANILA, Philippines – The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced on Friday, March 3 the opening of application for the nationwide qualifying examination for the Civil Aviation Officer Candidate Scholarship Program (CAOCSP) for qualified applicants.

The 3rd batch of CAOCSP candidates program will be held nationwide on April 01, 2017 in five testing sites (Manila, Baguio, Iloilo, Tacloban and Davao). Deadline for submission of application is on March 27, 2017.

CAOCSP was established to address the needs and ensure adequacy of aviation professionals in the country.

The program is aimed to attract, train, educate, and bind the new generation of aviation professionals by providing benefits and allowances during the training period. It seeks to ensure that officer candidates will not only be trained for first post-assignment but also be prepared for a continuous professional evolution.

CAAP will spend P47.99 million every year to train air navigation professionals, in compliance with the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The Philippines being a contracting state of the ICAO is mandated to establish a program to address the need for the Next Generation of Aviation Professionals ensuring adequacy of aviation professionals to fulfill its mandate.

Each CAOSP passer is entitled to a scholarship, which covers the aspiring air traffic controller’s benefits and allowances for the duration of the training.

For more information, visit www.caap.gov.ph or call (02) 7763043 to 44. – Rappler.com