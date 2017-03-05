BenCab, Jose Tence Ruiz, and Julie Lluch join other artists, poets, photographers, and journalists in HUDYAT sa FEU – a show of solidarity for human dignity amid the spate of killings

MANILA, Philippines – Below is a press release from HUDYAT organizers.

On Thursday, March 9, 2017, Filipino artists representing all media and led by National Artist Ben Cabrera (BenCab) will come together in an unprecedented exhibit that will put the spotlight on human dignity amid the spate of extrajudicial killings in the country.

HUDYAT! will run from March 9 to 24, 2017 at the Far Eastern University (FEU) main campus at Nicanor Reyes St, Sampaloc, Manila. It will showcase all forms of art – painting, sculpture, installation, narrative, photography, documentary, poetry, and music.

The exhibit’s opening ceremony will be held on Thursday, March 9, at 5:30 pm, FEU-Manila. PETA Chorale will perform at the event.

Aside from BenCab, the participating artists are the following (in alphabetical order):

Pandy Aviado

Xyza Bacani

Melvyn Calderon

Sheila Coronel

Antipas Delotavo

William Elvin Manzano

Patricia Evangelista

Carlo Gabuco

Toym Imao

Marne Kilates

Jose F. Lacaba

Raffy Lerma

Julie Lluch

Nikki Luna

RESBAK

Rick Rocamora

Jose Tence Ruiz

Ea Torrado

Mark Valenzuela

Veejay Villafranca

FEU Artists

Curated by Ricky Franciso, HUDYAT! aims to highlight human dignity, which is lost in the current anti-drug campaign of the government.

It is the first of a series of exhibits to be held in major campuses in and outside Metro Manila.

“Without human dignity at the center, the purported gains of the anti-drug war will be short-term instead of resulting in a real and lasting significance in society," said human rights advocate Edna Aquino, one of the organizers. “In the drug war and the problem it seeks to eradicate, human dignity pays the price.”

Romeo Bernardo, president of the FEU Central Student Organization, lauded the project. “To battle for the right' is in FEU’s hymn and one of our core values is uprightness,” he said. “The 'Hudyat sa FEU' is a discourse platform that will guide us in making a more informed decision to uphold and protect human dignity.”

On Friday, March 10, a student forum on human dignity and extrajudicial killings will be held at 2 pm at the FEU campus in Manila. Speakers include artists, advocates as well as victims and survivors of extrajudicial killings.

Another forum on the same topic will be held on Saturday, March 18, also at FEU Manila.

For more information, please check or post your query on Hudyat's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/HUDYATSAFEU) or call 09176302924 or (02)7364879. – Rappler.com