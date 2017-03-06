The Grove Sunday Community Market opens its exciting mix of food, retail, and activities to the Pasig community every Sunday, beginning March 5, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Sundays are always spent gathering your favorite people to enjoy a day of eating and shopping, and now the Pasig community of foodies and shoppers alike have a new lesiure destination to visit every weekend: The Grove Sunday Community Market.

Located at The Grove by Rockwell along C5, The Grove Sunday Community Market opens its exciting mix of food, retail, and activities to the Pasig community every Sunday, beginning March 5, 2017. This summer, the North of the metro and the neighboring Pasig villages can now come together at the bright and vibrant market to meet passionate local purveyors, experience exciting flavors, and discover new favorites.

Fill up your belly with scrumptious food of different cuisines—from fresh empanadas, hot sandwiches, to sweet treats and goodies to bring home, there will be many options for the pickiest of eaters. Food highlights also include fresh produce, artisanal oils and sauces, and fresh pastries. Shopaholics won't be left out as retail products like handmade items will also be part of the lineup; pets are most welcome at this outdoor market, too, so bring your furry pals along! Summer weekends will definitely be more colorful this side of Pasig at The Grove Sunday Community Market! - Rappler.com

The Grove Sunday Community Market will be held every Sunday beginning March 5, 2017 from 10am to 6pm. The Market will run until May 2017. Basement parking is available at The Grove, including restrooms near the market area for the guests. The Grove by Rockwell is located along C5 (E.Rodriguez Jr. Ave.), Pasig City. For inquiries, e-mail grovesundaymarket@gmail.com or call (0956)913-2812. #TheGroveSundayMarket