Special satellite voters' registration areas will be set up on March 8 in Metro Manila and in 22 highly-urbanized cities nationwide

For International Women's Day and in celebration of National Women's Month, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) will prioritize women in its ongoing voters' registration in select cities on Wednesday, March 8.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 7, the Comelec said the special satellite voters' registration drive will run from 8:30 am to 5 pm on Wednesday in the 16 cities and 1 municipality in the National Capital Region (NCR) and in the following highly-urbanized cities:

Baguio City

Dagupan City

Santiago City

Angeles City

Olongapo City

Lucena City

Puerto Princesa City

Naga City

Bacolod City

Iloilo City

Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

Ormoc City

Tacloban City

Zamboanga City

Cagayan de Oro City

Iligan City

Davao City

General Santos City

Butuan City

Cotabato City

A list of venues for the special satellite registration for qualified women and girls in these cities can be found on the Comelec website.

The poll body said that applications for registration, transfer and/or reactivation of voter records, change or correction of entries, and supplemental data forms (for persons with disability, indigenous people, and senior citizens) will be accepted.

Comelec Resolution No. 10175, promulgated on February 27, designated Wednesday's activity "in recognition of the vital role of women as partners in the pursuit of the economic, social, cultural and political development pursuant to the mandate of the Magna Carta of Women" under Republic Act 9710.

Voters' registration for the October 2017 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections is ongoing until April 29, 2017.

#BilangBabae forum

Also on International Women's Day, the Comelec's Gender and Development (GAD) - Focal Point System (FPS) will hold a forum with the theme, "#BilangBabae: Gender Equality in Political Participation," at the Bayleaf Hotel in Intramuros, Manila. It will begin at 1:30 pm.

At the forum, the results of a national survey on the social, cultural, and personal barriers to women's political participation will be presented. The updated sex-disaggregated data on the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections will be discussed as well, said the poll body.

The Comelec's various projects will also be launched at the event, including the Comelec GAD magazine and the posters to be used in the 2017 barangay and SK polls.

The Comelec added it would participate in the Women's Summit on March 30 to 31 at the Philippine International Convention Center as a co-convenor, together with the Philippine Commission on Women and other government agencies.

Commissioner Rowena Guanzon, head of the Comelec GAD-FPS Executive Committee, will present the situationer on women's political participation landscape in the Philippines at the said summit. – Rappler.com