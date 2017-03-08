Nursing mothers, here's one workshop you must attend

MANILA, Philippines – Below is a press release from Natureearth about its meet-up with nursing mothers.

In the Philippines, moringa oleifera (malunggay) are consumed by breastfeeding mothers to increase breast milk supply for centuries. Several medical studies have shown its effectiveness in boosting breast milk volume in nursing mothers. However, some mothers have experienced low supply of breast milk due to their fast-paced lifestyle.

Now, nursing mothers need not chew malunggay leaves anymore. Natureearth has formulated the M2 Malunggay, Okra, Luya Concentrate Tea Drink that is available at Robinson’s Supermarkets.

To help more nursing mothers, “M2 Padede Mom Meet-Up” sponsored by Natureearth will have the whole afternoon of workshops, presentations, guest speakers and freebies for expectant and lactating mothers on March 21 at the Ace Waterspa Hotel in Barangay Kapitolyo, Pasig City.

Included topics on: “Healthy Lifestyle Nutrition for Nursing Mothers” (Dr. Galvez Tan); “Learning to De-Stress Through Reiki” (Deanne Hernandez); “Power meals and recipes with Malunggay (Zonito Torrevillas-Tamase and “Do-It-Yourself” (DIY); breast massage by Rebecca Roble; and adopting the all-natural antibiotics by Dr. Beth Micaller of Philippine Institute of Naturapathic Sciences (PINS). These topics are all meant to encourage and induce more breastmilk production.

Natureearth, makers of M2 offers a workshop on March 21, from 12:30 pm to 6:30 pm to empower lactating mothers, not just in improving breast milk production, but also in encouraging them to enhance their MOMtrepreneurial skills through KALEZA.PH, a recently launched Filipino online shopping company.

For registration, email natureearthcorp@gmail.com/call 0917-7982887 or 504-1497. – Rappler.com