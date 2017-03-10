Deadline for submission of requirements is on May 19, 12 mn and announcement of accepted applicants is on June 9

This is a press release from the Cultural Center of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is now accepting applications for the Virgin Labfest 13 Writing Fellowship Program which will be held on July 4 to16, 2017.

The Virgin Labfest 13 Writing Fellowship Program is a two-week mentorship program on the study and practice of dramatic writing for the stage. The fellows will take part in lectures, discussions, and workshops on playwriting and script critiquing. They will also be given tickets to this year’s festival plays and selected rehearsals, as well as the opportunity to participate in the talkback and interaction with known playwrights, directors and selected actors. The Fellowship Program will culminate in a staged reading of the fellows’ works on July 16 at the CCP Bulwagang Amado Hernandez at 6 pm.

To qualify, the applicant must:

be a college student or a young professional; be 29 years old or below; not have had any play produced by a professional theater company; not have had any play published in a literary journal; not have won in any national/ international playwriting/ screenwriting competition; be able to submit the following requirements via email to ccp.artist.training@gmail.com:

a. Fully accomplished Application Form (downloadable from the CCP website)

b. One to two sample stage plays, full or excerpts, with the following requirements:

Written either in Filipino or English;



In .doc format (12 points, double-spaced, 8” x 11” paper);



The maximum number of pages of the submitted sample stage play(s) is 10 (whether one or two plays).



The real name / identity of the applicant must not be written on any part of the sample work(s).

7. be present for the entire duration of the program, rehearsals and performance for the Culminating Showcase.

Only complete application requirements will be considered. Deadline for submission of requirements is on May 19, 2017, 12 mn. Applications received after midnight will no longer be considered.

Announcement of accepted applicants is on June 9, 2017. A minimal registration fee of P1,200 will be required of all fellows.

The Virgin Labfest is a highly distinguished annual festival of unpublished, unstaged, untried and untested works of playwrights, directors and actors. It has gained its reputation by producing provocative and outstanding ‘virgin’ plays mostly which have been recognized by the Palanca Awards for Literature.

The Virgin Labfest 13 Writing Fellowship Program is a project of the CCP Artist Training Division of the Arts Education Department.

For inquiries on the Virgin Labfest 13 Writing Fellowship Program, go to www.culturalcenter.gov.ph, email ccp.artist.training@gmail.com, or call 832-1125 local 1605. – Rappler.com