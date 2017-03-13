Join the 2nd BDJ Women’s Summit to find out!

MANILA, Philippines - After the success of the first-ever Belle de Jour (BDJ) Women’s Summit in 2016, and to celebrate their 11th year as an all-female community, BDJ presents the 2nd BDJ Women’s Summit: Women Can. Women Will.

Join esteemed changemakers on March 25, 8am-9pm, at Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier as they aim to empower more women to become catalysts for change.

This summit will be highly interactive, with engaging and thought-provoking discussions with an inspiring line-up of speakers. They will share stories, advice, and insights to open your heart and eyes, broaden your knowledge, and strengthen your can-do attitude with action-oriented goals.

Take part in BDJ’s pursuit for action and create positive contributions to women’s lives with the help of these important topics for women, by women:

10:00am-11:35am - Unleashing the Power Within

Speakers:

Abbygale Arenas (Former Model and Professional Image Consultant)

Jodi Sta. Maria (International Emmy Nominee, Actress)

Hidilyn Diaz (Olympic Silver Medalist, Professional Weightlifter)

11:40am-1:50pm - Make it Big by Starting Small

Speakers:

Rebecca Bustamante (Founder, Chalre Associates)

Pia Gladys Perey (International Filipina Fashion Designer)

2:00pm-3:05pm - Be the Driving Force to Positive Change

Speakers:

Danah and Stacy Gutierrez (Editors-In-Chief, Plump Pinay)

Jaymie Pizarro (Founder, The Bull Runner)

3:10pm-4:00pm - Keynote Speech: Women Can. Women Will

Speaker:

Leni Robredo (Vice President, Republic of the Philippines)

Proceeds of the event will go to Ahon Sa Hirap, an institution that provides microfinance and other services to female entrepreneurs who live in poor urban and rural areas.

Buy your tickets now at https://ilovebdj.com/shop/bdj-women-summit-tickets. - Rappler.com