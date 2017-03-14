University of the Philippines-Manila is the top performing school while topnotcher is from the University of Santo Tomas

This is an official announcement from the Professional Regulation Commission.

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,426 out of 3,732 passed the Pharmacist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Pharmacy in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Iloilo this March 2017.

The Board of Pharmacy is composed of Ms. Adelina C. Royo, Chairman; Dr. Mildred B. Oliveros and Mr. Anthony Aldrin C. Santiago, Members.

The results were released in two (2) working days after the last day of examination.

From March 20 to March 22, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: Notice of admission, duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, 2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag) and 2 sets of documentary stamps. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

MARCH 2017 PHARMACIST LICENSURE EXAMINATION by Rappler Philippines on Scribd

