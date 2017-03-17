The best PR tools and programs in the country were recognized at the 52nd Anvil Awards, held in Shangri-La Hotel, Makati last March 10

MANILA, Philippines – The most outstanding public relations tools and programs in the country were recognized at the 52nd Anvil Awards, held in Shangri-La Hotel, Makati last March 10.

"We have received a total of 402 entries and after a thorough screening by three senior PR practitioners over each entry, 280 entries made it to the Jurors’ desks. The Board of Jurors was comprised of 33 professionals who are in the top executive posts of their organizations, or they are accredited public relations professionals or APRs," said Rochelle Gamboa, Anvil Awards chairperson.

The jurors then convened to decide on the winners for the special categories, as well as the Platinum and Grand Anvil, out of the Gold Anvil winners.

According to Gamboa, the jurors debated passionately for three days over the same issue: “do we extol organizations for something they have to do in the first place?” She added that though business objectives, strategies, and executions varied wildly, one common thread tied the winners together: the transformation of lives for the better because of effective use of communications.

"I hope the winners of this year’s Anvil Awards will serve as role models for every Filipino to emulate," said Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III, who was also a member of the panel.

Check out the biggest winners of the night in the photos below:

- Rappler.com