813 out of 1,317 passed the March 2017 Physician Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 813 out of 1,317 passed the Physician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medicine in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cebu and Zamboanga this March 2017.

The members of the Board of Medicine who gave the licensure examination are

Dr. Clarita C. Maaño, Chairman; Dr. Edgardo T. Fernando, Dr. Miguel L. Noche Jr.,

Dr. Eleanor B. Almoro, Dr. Eleanor J. Galvez and Dr. Ma. Graciela Garayblas-Gonzaga, Members.

The top performing school in the March 2017 Physician Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the March 2017 Physician Licensure Examination are the following:

Here are the passers:

Phys0317 Alpha by Rappler Philippines on Scribd

From March 23 to March 24, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Notice of admission,

duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal,

2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com