The universities who received research grants include University of the Philippines Diliman, Western Philippines University, University of Southeastern Philippines, and Technological Institute of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The United States Government, through the US Embassy in the Philippines’ United States Agency for International Development (USAID), recognized 10 research scholars and 37 grant recipients in science, technology and innovation who support the Philippine Government’s push for innovation-led and inclusive growth.

The grants and scholarships are awarded by USAID’s Science, Technology, Research, and Innovation for Development (STRIDE) project, which works to stimulate inclusive economic growth by boosting science and technology research.

The United States Ambassador to the Philippines, Sung Y. Kim, personally acknowledged the individual scholars and the research grant recipients. “Our grantees represent the best scientific minds in the Philippines,” said Ambassador Kim. “We look forward to the results of their research projects that should upgrade industries, generate jobs and investments, and build skills and capacities in communities, academic institutions and companies“



Today’s awards included 24, P5 million ($100,000), 1-year research grants to Philippine universities to undertake collaborative research with US universities or a local industry on disciplines that contribute to high-growth sectors, including electronics, chemical industries, alternative energy, agri-business, and information technology.

USAID also funded 10 prototype development research grants, valued at P1.15 million ($23,000) each, and three innovation development grants that address human development challenges, valued up to P4 million ($80,000) each.

USAID’s $32 million, Science, Technology, Research and Innovation for Development (STRIDE) Project is the US government’s largest higher education project in the Philippines. The 5-year project strengthens the Philippines’ capacity for innovation-led inclusive growth through strengthening applied research capabilities in Philippine universities and industry and bolstering human capacity development in science, technology and innovation (STI).

To date, the project has awarded approximately $5.5 million in collaborative science, technology and innovation research grants to more than 20 universities around the country. It has awarded 56 scholarships to Filipinos to study in US universities; provided advanced technical training to scientists and researchers; brought 28 US visiting professors to the Philippines; and is establishing 10 knowledge and technology transfer offices in select universities in the Philippines.

USAID’s STRIDE project is implemented by RTI International, in collaboration with sub-grantees the University of Michigan’s William Davidson Institute, Florida State University, Rutgers University and local non-profit, Philippine Business for Education.

