The only government-private sector partnership devoted to security and safety will hold its annual conference on March 29 to 30 at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City, Philippines

MANILA, PhilippinesPROTECT 2017 is happning on March 29 to 30 at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City. This year, it will be focusing on the New Normal: Cyber Security and Terrorism.

Cyber technology is growing to be more and more our way of life. Computers will continue to be integrated into our everyday activities. As developers try to capitalize on the boom of mobile computing and produce at the lowest possible cost, security may take on a back seat.

On its 12th year, Protect 2017 brings together some of the best minds to discuss the present state of security in the natural world and in the web and how the future looks like as the 2 worlds continue to be more and more integrated.

With Secretary Hermogenes C. Esperon, Jr., National Security Adviser as Keynote Speaker, other speakers include experienced national and security officials, members of academe and experts from Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, Fireye, US FBI, Control Risks, Dahua Technology Co., Rappler and others.

The conference agenda starts with global socio-political developments that affect security, moves on to discuss major technological developments that impact on security, presents solutions to overcome cyber security threats, analyze what is happening on the ground in the natural world and ends with fearless forecasts of security threats. In the wake of ISIS and other terrorist movements, terrorism and the cyber tools of terrorists will also be discussed.

Protect 2017 features a very specialized exhibit of the latest in network camera, IP storage, access control, smart locks and alarm, mobile products, network and security solutions, forensics, analytics, distribution and delivery of high-tech products, CCTVs, firewall and bandwidth controller, CBRN decontamination devices, security seal, and printing, firearms and ammunitions, fire safety and suppression systems, IT solutions, storage and core infrastructure, data leakage protection and authentication, and solutions for enterprise risk management, kidnap and ransom and other security systems and products. There will be free technical presentations during the 2 days of the exhibit.

Details may be obtained from Leverage International at E-mail: leverage@leverageinternational.com or

Tel. Nos. 8101389; 8186828; Event website: www.protect.com.ph