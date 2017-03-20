Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed nutritionists and dieticians!

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 755 out of 1,047 passed the Nutritionist-Dietitian Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nutrition and Dietetics in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Zamboanga this March 2017.

The members of the Board of Nutrition and Dietetics who gave the licensure examination are Virgith B. Buena, Chairman; Imelda A. Agdeppa and Rhoda Joy R. Buenviaje, Members.

The top performing schools in the March 2017 Nutritionist-Dietitian Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the

March 2017 Nutritionist-Dietitian Licensure Examination are the following:

Here are the passers:

Nutri317 Alpha by Rappler Philippines on Scribd

From March 27 to March 29, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Notice of admission, duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal,

2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com