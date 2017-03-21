Be inspired by the unique stories of Filipina women in technology

MANILA, Philippines - Google believes that diversity is important for thriving, vibrant communities. And focusing on women's inclusion is the first step.

Women Techmakers is Google’s global program for women in technology. It serves as a community and resource for women in technology to drive innovation and participation in the field.

WTM Manila was started by Google Developer Group Philippines in 2013. Because of its success, the event was hosted annually as a way to celebrate International Women’s month.

Since then, it has become a platform to showcase the different works, passions, achievements, and successes of Filipina women in the technology industry.

This year, with the theme “Telling Our Story,” Google aims to highlight the unique stories of Filipina women in technology. They invited a diverse set of speakers from different fields to share their stories.

Be inspired and empowered by these women:

Dr. Maricor Soriano

Physicist, National Institute of Physics, University of the Philippines-Diliman

The Outstanding Women in the Nation’s Service (TOWNS) Awardee, 2013

Third World academy of Science Prize for Young Scientist in the Philippines, 2009

Dr. Kristine Mae Magtubo

Project Manager, RxBox, UP National Telehealth Center

Rappler Move Awards 2016- Digital Mover Finalist

Gail Tan

Head of Communications and Public Affairs, Google Philippines and Thailand

Join them on March 25 at the The Forum, Globe Tower, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. For more information, visit womentechmakers.gdgph.org. - Rappler.com