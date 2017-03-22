Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed mechanical engineers!

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,083 out of 1,904 passed the Mechanical Engineer Licensure Examination and 19 out of 39 passed the Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in Manila and Cebu this March 2017.

The Board of Mechanical Engineering is composed of Engr. Jesus M. Redelosa (inhibited), Chairman; Engr. Fernando S. Guevara and Engr. Mirardo C. Malazarte, Jr., Members.

The results were released in three (3) working days after the last day of examinations.

From March 30 to April 5, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: Notice of admission, duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, 2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag) and 2 sets of documentary stamps. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examinations WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

Me0317 Alpha by Rappler Philippines on Scribd

ME0317-POS by Rappler Philippines on Scribd

PME0317 by Rappler Philippines on Scribd