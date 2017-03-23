More than P250,000 in cash prizes await winners

This is a press release from Mathematics Trainers Guild Philippines.

Who will be the next Philippine sudoku champion?

The quest to find the next sudoku champion in the Philippines has begun.

SM Supermalls and the Mathematics Trainers Guild-Philippines (MTG) signed a new agreement to formally launch this year's 12th Philippine Sudoku Super Challenge (PSSC) and Family Math Quest competitions in the country.

Millie Dizon, SM senior vice president for marketing and communications, and MTG’s president Dr. Isidro Aguilar, chief operating officer Dr. Simon Chua and adviser Myrna Agtarap inked the new agreement on March 21 at Filmfest Cafe and Restaurant owned by award-winning director Brillante Mendoza.

“We’ve been in this for 10 years and we’ve seen how important math is for children. This group [MTG] has nurtured champions. But the most interesting thing is how the parents, teachers and children bond together. This is, I think, a very, very good project and we're happy that they asked us to be part of this,” Dizon said.

Dr. Aguilar thanked SM Supermalls “for its overwhelming support to the contests that aim to create math awareness among Filipinos especially kids.”

Under the agreement, the regional eliminations for the 12th PSSC will be held on October 14 at SM Supermalls and Centers in Cagayan de Oro, Dasmarinas (Cavite), Baguio, Cebu, Pampanga, Iloilo, Lucena, Baliwag, Bacolod, Lipa (Batangas), Rosales (Pangasinan), Tarlac, Davao, Naga, Olongapo, Cabanatuan and San Lazaro.

The Skydome at SM City North EDSA will be the venue for the 12th PSSC national finals on January 27 next year, and for the Family Math Quest national finals on December 9 this year.

More than P250,000 in cash prizes await the winners in the PSSC national finals.

In addition, MTG and SHARP Calculators also signed a partnership agreement for the holding of the new MTG-SHARP-SM-DepEd NCR Math Trail and Problem Solving Competition, Family Math Quest, 12th PSSC and the Young Mathematicians In-House Intensive Training Program.

MTG’s Dr. Aguilar and Agtarap signed the agreement together with SHARP Calculators assistant marketing manager Mark Joel Galvante and brand marketing assistant John Christopher Domingo.

Previous Filipino sudoku contest winners went on to win in international competitions including Sarah Jane Cua who emerged as champion in the 2008 and 2010 BRAND's Sudoku Challenge Asia Pacific Open in Singapore,

John Robert Valcos and Cua won as champion and first runner-up, respectively, in the 3rd BRAND's Sudoku Thailand International Open 2009 Princess Somsawali Cup in Bangkok. –Rappler.com