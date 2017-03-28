PRESS RELEASE: Prospective DLSU COL students are required to take the PhilSAT in order to be admitted into the college. Deadline for application is April 3.

This is a press release from the De La Salle University.

MANILA, Philippines – The De La Salle University College of Law (DLSU COL) released an updated list of requirements as per the Legal Education Board (LEB)’s Memorandum Order No. 7, Series of 2016.

Prospective DLSU COL students are required to take the Philippine Law School Admissions Test (PhilSAT) in order to be admitted into the college. Other requirements include the completion of a Bachelor’s Degree with the required minimum number of units as required by the LEB for taking the Bar exam, submission of all pertinent documents, passing the DLSU Juris Doctor Aptitude Test (JDAT), and passing the College of Law Screening Panel interview.

All students who wish to pursue legal studies in the country must take the PhilSAT. Registration deadline is April 3 the testing date is on April 16. Testing centers are located in Manila, Baguio, Legaspi, Cebu, IloIlo, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro. A testing fee of Php 1,000 will be collected.

For more information about the PhilSAT, please visit www.cem-inc.org.ph/philsat/ or call LEB at 567-4994. Inquiries can also be emailed to philsat2017@gmail.com . Prospective DLSU COL students may also visit http://www.dlsu.edu.ph/admissions/graduate/checklist-local.asp and http://law.dlsu.edu.ph/ for more information on admissions-related requirements. – Rappler.com