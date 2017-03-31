The airline has a special announcement just in time for the summer peak period

The following is a press release from Cebu Pacific.

The Philippines' leading airline, Cebu Pacific rolls out more payment options for travelers, just in time for the summer peak period. CEB has just partnered with American Express, allowing its cardholders to book and buy their flights using their AMEX cards.

AMEX, owned by global services company American Express, is the largest card issuer in the world based on purchase volume and one of the largest card networks in the world, with over 109-Million cards running on its proprietary network, including those issued by 148 partners in 160 markets across the world. In the Philippines, AMEX cards are issued by BDO Unibank.

“CEB remains firm to its commitment of allowing more and more travelers to fly. We believe that by continuing to expand the payment options we offer, we empower more travelers to not only choose their flights among the numerous we offer, but also pay for these in the easiest and most convenient way for them. Our partnership with American Express enables CEB to offer simplified and efficient business-to-business solutions for corporate payments,” said CEB Vice President for Marketing and Distribution Candice Iyog.

Aside from AMEX, CEB also accepts credit card payments through VISA and Mastercard. Other easy online payment options include BancNet Online, PayPal and Alipay.

Passengers who still prefer to pay in cash, CEB offers over-the-counter payments through over 1,700 branches of 7-11 and over 1,800 Cebuana Lhuiller outlets nationwide. Existing CEB payment centers, Robinsons Department Stores and SM Department Stores still accept payments for online bookings. For cash or over-the-counter payments, can book flights through the CEB website, and choose the “Pay Within 24 Hours” payment center option, upon reaching the payment page.

CEB currently offers flights to a total of 37 domestic and 29 international destinations, operating an extensive network across Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and USA. Its 59-strong fleet is comprised of four Airbus A319, 36 Airbus A320, seven Airbus A330, eight ATR 72-500, and four ATR 72-600 aircraft. Between 2017 and 2021, CEB expects delivery of one more brand-new Airbus A330, 32 Airbus A321neo, and 12 ATR 72-600 aircraft.

For bookings and inquiries, guests can visit www.cebupacificair.com or call the reservation hotlines (+632) 7020-888 or (+6332)230-8888.

Guests may also download the Cebu Pacific official mobile app on the App Store and Google Play. - Rappler.com/Press Release