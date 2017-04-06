Filipinas learn to embrace themselves and their capabilities during the 2nd BDJ Women's Summit

[Editor's note: The following is a press release from BDJ]

MANILA, Philippines - Last March 25, Filipinas gathered at Samsung Hall for the 2nd BDJ Women’s Summit, which was themed "Women Can. Women Will." The event inspired attendees to unleash their power within, make it big with something small, and be the driving force for positive change.

Abbygale Arenas-De Leon, Jodi Sta. Maria, Hidilyn Diaz, Rebecca Bustamante-Mills, Pia Gladys Perey, Danah and Stacy Gutierrez, Jaymie Pizarro, and Vice President Leni Robredo shared experiences on their way to becoming empowered women. The event was hosted and moderated by Luane Dy.

Get inspired by these quotes from the speakers:

“Live the best life possible.” – Abbygale Arenas-De Leon

"A dream is an exercise of the imagination. But to make it a reality, you must exercise massive action." – Jodi Sta. Maria

“God gives us more than what we expect when we know how to surrender everything to him, but still remember to do our part.” – Hidilyn Diaz

“It doesn’t matter where you start. If I can do it so can you.” – Rebecca Bustamante-Mills

“Don’t try to be a man, celebrate your femininity and use it to be the woman you need to be.” – Pia Gladys Perey

“You can have flaws and be flawsome.” – Danah & Stacy Gutierrez

“6 F’s: Follow your heart. Fund a higher purpose. Friends and community! Face your fears. Fight! Have fun.” – Jaymie Pizarro

“In extraordinary times such as now, when our freedoms are threatened and our voices empowered, the Filipina woman we need is someone with a lot of heart and a strong, independent mind.” – Vice President Leni Robredo

Aside from the speakers, the BDJ Women’s Summit also featured some partner organizations at the Women’s Expo: Ahon Sa Hirap, Inc., Angat Buhay, Miss Possibilities, Fairplay for All Foundation, ECPAT, Kinamot Nga Buhat, Girls Got Game PH, Elsie Gaches, Grace to be Born, Plush and Play, and Jacinto and Lirio. Attendees were able to know more about the organizations’ advocacies and sign up as volunteers. There were also booth games from Tupperware, CheckMeOut.ph, Manulife, Flawless, Serenitea, and GSK.

Before the event ended, raffles were drawn. Gadgets from Abenson, gift certificates from Strip, Browhaus, Ace Water Spa, Serenitea, French Baker, and SkinStation, gift packs from Pink Sugar, Sakroots, Flawless, Vedette, Natural Health, Tupperware, CheckMeOut.ph, Jergens, Bic, Hallmark, and French Baker were given to lucky attendees.

The 2nd BDJ Women’s Summit is in celebration of BDJ’s 11th year as an all-female community. Proceeds of the event will go to Ahon Sa Hirap, Inc. an institution that provides microfinance and other services to female entrepreneurs who live in poor urban and rural areas. – Rappler.com