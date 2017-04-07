Students will be able to watch the performances of poets Lourd Ernest de Veyra, Victor Emmanuel Carmelo Nadera Jr, Joel Toledo, and Cerrine Cecilia Tuason

This is a press release from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts:

The country’s celebrated poet-artists will lead in the celebration of National Literature Month (NLM) on Monday, April 10, at the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology.

Students will be able to watch the performances of poet-journalist and TV personality Lourd Ernest H. de Veyra, performance-poets Victor Emmanuel Carmelo Nadera Jr, Joel M. Toledo, and Cerrine Cecilia "Kooky" M. Tuason at the gymnasium.

Local poets Kim Ashley Escalona, Rohanimah "Ace" Guro, Aminah M. Kunting, Aljane Balane, and Jayson Pucot will likewise be featured during the afternoon’s performances. Admission is free.

The Institute’s resident theatre company IPAG also performs excerpts of Suga Tula during the performances at the Gym featuring the poetry of German V. Gervacio and Christine Godinez Ortega.

Prior to the performances, a forum on “The Spoken Word Poetry as Popular Art” will be held at the CASSALIDA Theatre at 4 pm. The forum is by invitation only.

The National Literature Month was first celebrated 3 years ago through Presidential Proclamation 968 which was signed in 2015. Spearheading this year’s NLM celebration are the National Commission for Culture and Arts, the Komisyon ng Wikang Filipino, and the National Book Development Board.

Activities lined up for the NLM around the country include book caravans, book exhibits, lectures and forums discussing the significant role of literature in society, writing workshops, book store hours, the World Book Day on April 23, and the International Literary Festival.

Chair of the National Youth Commission Aiza Seguerra, the NLM Ambassador this year will give a videotaped message to the MSU-IIT community during the performances at the gymnasium.

Leading the National Literature Month celebration in MSU-IIT are the Office of Publication & Information, the Cultural Development Office, the Department of English, the Department of Filipino & Other Languages, the IPAG and the Campus Ambassadors.

For questions on this press release please contact Mr. Rene S. Napeñas, Head of the NCCA Public Affairs and Information Office through numbers 527-2192 loc 208 or email your queries to ncca.paio@gmail.com. – Rappler.com