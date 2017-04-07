PRC also announces that 49 passed the technical evaluation for the upgrading as Professional Electronics

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Friday, April 7 that 1,033 out of 2,503 passed the Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination and 1,020 out of 1,273 passed the Electronics Technician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cebu and Davao this April 2017.

The members of the Board of Electronics Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engr. Alnar L. Detalla, Chairman, Engr. Enrico Claro R. Delmoro and Engr. Herminio J. Orbe, Members.

The results were released in 3 working days after the last day of examinations.

The top performing school in the April 2017 Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The top performing schools in the April 2017 Electronics Technician Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the April 2017 Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the 3 highest places in the April 2017 Electronics Technician Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Ee0417 Alpha.doc by Rappler Philippines on Scribd

From April 17 to April 20, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Notice of admission

duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

Technical evaluation for upgrading as Professional Electronics Engineer

The PRC also announced that 49 passed the technical evaluation for the upgrading as Professional Electronics Engineer given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in Manila this April 2017.

The members of the Board of Electronics Engineering are Engr. Alnar L. Detalla, Chairman, Engr. Enrico Claro R. Delmoro and Engr. Herminio J. Orbe, Members.

Below is the full list of passers:

Pece0417.Doc by Rappler Philippines on Scribd

