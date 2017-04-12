Active members may nominate their children or dependents if they are permanent government employees

The following is a press release from the Government Service Insurance System.

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) is currently accepting applications for its enhanced GSIS Scholarship Program (GSP) for Academic Year 2017-2018. The deadline for submission of application is June 9, 2017.

This year, GSIS is offering a total of 400 scholarship slots to children or dependents of active members and permanent total disability (PTD) pensioners with the lowest annual basic salary. Of the 400 slots, 40 or 10 percent are allotted for dependents of persons with disabilities, indigenous peoples, and solo or single parents.

Active members may nominate their children or dependents if they are permanent government employees, have at least three-year government service, have a salary grade of 24 or below (or its equivalent job level), and have paid premium contributions for the last six months. PTD pensioners who are below 60 years old are eligible to nominate their children as scholars .

Active members or disability pensioners may nominate scholars if they are college students in any year level in schools accredited by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) as Levels IV and III.

Active members who are single or married may nominate one child or dependent, while PTD pensioners may nominate their children only.

GSP scholars are entitled to the actual cost of tuition and miscellaneous fees not to exceed P40,000 per academic year and a monthly allowance of Php3,000. Monetary incentives in the amount of Php20,000, Php30,000, and Php50,000 also await scholars who will graduate with Latin honors cum laude, magna cum laude, and summa cum laude, respectively.

GSP is one of the corporate social responsibility programs of GSIS. Since 1998, the program has been helping underprivileged yet deserving scholars obtain quality education from reputable schools. Dependents of low-income members and pensioners are given priority in the selection process. - Rappler.com/Press Release