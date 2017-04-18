965 out of 2,194 passed the Midwife Licensure Examination given by the Board of Midwifery this April 2017

This is an announcement from the PRC

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday, April 18 that 965 out of 2,194 passed the Midwife Licensure Examination given by the Board of Midwifery in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this April 2017.

The members of the Board of Midwifery who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Alejandro R. San Pedro, Chairman; Dr. Remy B. Dequiña, Dr. Josephine H. Hipolito, Dr. Lolita I. Dicang and Ms. Rhodora L. Lopez, Members.

The top performing schools in the April 2017 Midwife Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the April 2017 Midwife Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Mid0417 Alpha.doc by Rappler Philippines on Scribd

Starting April 21, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Notice of admission

duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com